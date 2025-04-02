Diplomatic Crisis; Hichilema Blocks King Letsie of Lesotho from Attending the 2025 Kuomboka Ceremony- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Diplomatic Crisis; Hichilema Blocks King Letsie of Lesotho from Attending the 2025 Kuomboka Ceremony



President Hichilema Cancels King Letsie III of Lesotho to be Guest of Honour for the 2025 Kuomboka Ceremony





Maseru- Tueday, 1st April 2025



His Majesty King Letsie III, Head of State of the Royal Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho 🇱🇸was scheduled to arrive in Lusaka and travel to Mongu to officiate as Special Guest of Honour, to the 2025 Kuomboka and Kufuluhera Traditional Ceremony.





According to sources from Maseru, Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has not cleared the visit of King Letsie III to the Kuomboka Ceremony.



King Letsie III informed President Hichilema of the visit to the Kuomboka Ceremony during the margins of the Energy summit that was held in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.





The two held a bilateral meeting that culminated into high prospects of deepened bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



The two were attending the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit held on January 27-28, 2025, in Dar-es-Salaam.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Kingdom of Lesotho proceeded to announce that His Majesty King Letsie III informed President Hichilema of

his desire to honor the invitation of their

Majesties; King Lubosi lmwiko ll, the host;

and Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II.





Although the BRE has not announced the official guest of honour, Government has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to attend the Kuomboka ceremony.



The development was announced by the Western Provincial Minister, Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta at a press briefing held in Mongu on Tuesday, 1st April 2025.



In 2024, the Baorotse Royal Establishment (BRE) made a dramatic decision when it declined to invite President Hichilema as Guest of Honour.





Instead, it insisted that the Chitimukulu would grace the event as the Special Guest of Honor.



State House proceeded to announce that President Hichilema would attend the ceremony as an ordinary tourist





Koumboka is a centuries-old Lozi tradition

that marks the annual migration of the Litunga (Lozi King) and his people from the floodplains of the Barotse Floodplain to

higher ground.





It is said to be more than a

migration; but a celebration of resilience, unity, and Lozi heritage.