DIRCO rejects claims of undetected M23 rebel entry for peace dialogue



Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has dismissed claims that M23 rebel representatives entered the country undetected to attend a peace dialogue in Magaliesburg, Gauteng.





The controversy erupted after the M23 group, accused of war crimes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), attended the second African Peace and Security Dialogue hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.





Their presence prompted the DRC government to boycott the event and sparked protests outside the venue.





International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said DIRCO had no prior knowledge of the rebels’ attendance, emphasizing that the dialogue was organized by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, not the government.





DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri directed inquiries to the foundation, denying any failure in border or security oversight.





Critics, citing the deaths of 14 South African soldiers in clashes with M23 earlier this year, have called for public apologies and questioned South Africa’s role as a neutral mediator.





Former Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini Fransman labeled the incident a “moral betrayal” and a diplomatic failure.





While DIRCO maintains its commitment to supporting peace efforts in the DRC, the incident has intensified scrutiny of South Africa’s vetting processes and its diplomatic credibility in African conflict resolution.