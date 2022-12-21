DIRTY PEOPLE HAVE COME TO POLITICS…Zambia is in a leadership crisis – Kelvin Kaunda

DIRTY PEOPLE HAVE COME TO POLITICS…Zambia is in a leadership crisis – Kaunda

Lusaka…. Wednesday December 21, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Socialist Party Chairperson for Youth and Security Kelvin Kaunda has charged that Zambia is faced with leadership crisis.

Mr Kaunda said some of the people appointed into public office cannot be trusted.

The Youth Chairperson added that in a country that has political leadership, one does not expect to see some of the current leaders being in the positions they are holding.

Mr Kaunda said fingers can only point to both the appointing authority and to the appointees for the way the country is political.

He said this when he featured on Live Radio’s “Politics Unleashed” today.

“I think slowly there seems to be an impression within the political space that we have crisis when it comes to political leadership in this country. One doesn’t have to be intelligent to be able to get into a conclusion that there appears to be a crisis when it comes to political leadership in the country,” he said.

“It is evident when you look at some of the appointments in the political space, some of the leaders who have been given to preside over the interests of our economy …. I Can’t even trust them as sales managers. In a country where we have political leadership, you don’t expect to see some of these leaders that we are seeing within the political space.”

Mr Kaunda said that everything rises or falls on the basis of leadership.

He charged that it is unfortunate that Zambia has not built leadership for the next generation.

“On the other side, we can question the appointing authority, but also on the other side it only gets to demonstrate that there is absence of leadership within the political space and therefore those who are charged with the responsibility to make these appointments have no option. Everything rises and falls on a basis of leadership. Unfortunately, as a country we have not taken time to build leadership for the next generation,”

“I think we saw some quality leadership at a time of the struggle for independence but after that I think as a country we went to sleep.”

He said potential “sound” leaders shun politics because of the narrative that has been created which charges that politics is a dirty game.

Mr Kaunda argued that it is the “dirty people” that have come to politics and not the other way round.