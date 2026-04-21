“DISGRACEFUL STATUE” SPARKS PUBLIC BACKLASH AHEAD OF INDEPENDENCE DAY!





Anger is mounting after the unveiling of a new statue of liberation hero Joshua Nkomo in Maphisa, Matabeleland South, which critics are branding a “shocking failure” and “insulting caricature” of the late ZAPU leader.

The artwork, completed ahead of Zimbabwe’s 46th Independence Day commemorations, has been widely condemned on social media and in public debate for its poor resemblance and low-quality finish, with many saying it fails to honour one of the country’s founding nationalist figures.





The controversy has reignited long-standing accusations over government procurement practices, with claims that major public projects are frequently awarded to politically connected individuals and firms rather than through fair, competitive tender processes.

Critics argue this has led to widespread waste, with expensive infrastructure often deteriorating shortly after completion while millions in public funds are spent. The statue row has now become a symbol of deeper frustrations over governance, accountability, and public spending standards.