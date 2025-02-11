DISSOLUTION OF UPND EASTERN STRUCTURES REFLECTS A WIDER NATIONAL FAILURE – SHAKAFUSWA



…..as he urges Zambians to take a stand ahead of 2026 elections



Lusaka… Tuesday February 11, 2025



With the 2026 general elections drawing closer, citizens of Zambia have been called upon to take a firm stand in shaping the country’s future.



In a statement issued by Ephraim Shakafuswa, a member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, concerns were raised over what he described as a failing leadership that had abandoned the people.



According to Shakafuswa, the country could no longer afford to be governed by leaders who had distanced themselves from the struggles of ordinary citizens.



He accused the current administration of prioritizing personal power and comfort while neglecting the needs of the masses.



Citing the recent dissolution of the UPND structures in Eastern Province, Shakafuswa suggested that this was part of a broader pattern of leadership failure at the national level.



He referenced a statement from the UPND UK Chapter, which claimed that the party’s structures had collapsed due to the leadership’s abandonment of its members.



He argued that this neglect extended beyond party lines, affecting the entire nation.



The statement further highlighted economic hardships, rising living costs, and failing public services as indicators of poor governance.



Shakafuswa lamented the struggles of unemployed youths, struggling farmers, and an overwhelmed healthcare system, attributing these challenges to leaders who had become detached from the realities on the ground.



“The government has failed to address the most basic needs of its people,” he stated, adding that the ruling party had not lived up to the promises made during its campaign.



He expressed concerns that without strong leadership that listens and responds to the needs of the people, Zambia would continue to experience economic and social decline.



Shakafuswa also warned that internal party restructuring would not solve the core issue of weak leadership.



He emphasized that if UPND wanted to rebuild its credibility, it needed to acknowledge its failures and reconnect with its supporters.



However, he asserted that the real solution lay at the national level—voting for new leadership in the upcoming elections.



Looking ahead to 2026, Shakafuswa urged Zambians to use their democratic rights to bring about change.



He called for leaders who would prioritize the needs of citizens and restore dignity and prosperity to the nation.



While advocating for political transformation, he stressed that change should be pursued peacefully, through voting and civic engagement.



“It is time for Zambians to reclaim their rightful place in shaping the country’s future,” he said, concluding that unity and collective action would be key in ensuring a government that truly represents the people’s interests.