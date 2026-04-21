DISSOLVE USELESS PARLIAMENT



…It has lost its mandate to represent the people – Kalaba



By George Zulu



CITIZENS First (CF) president Harry Kalaba says Parliament has lost its constitutional mandate and President Hakainde Hichilema must therefore dissolve it to avoid committing more illegalities.





And Leadership Movement (LM) president Dr Richard Silumbe has warned Zambians not to trust members of Parliament (MPs) who have defected to the United Party for National Development (UPND) but are still holding on to their seats.





In an interview with The Mast yesterday, Kalaba said the only thing to save Zambia at the moment was the dissolution of Parliament.





“Fellow Zambians, our Parliament’s constitutional mandate is now in serious question. It no longer speaks for you. MPs elected under your mandate have crossed to the ruling party without asking you,” he said.





Kalaba said what was shocking was the fact that even the deputy speaker Moses Moyo had defected without seeking guidance from the electorate in Luangeni Constituency while still holding on to the position and presiding over the business of the House.





“Even the deputy speaker did it. This undermines your vote. The Constitution is clear. Article 72, article 2c, if any MP joins another party, they must vacate their seat. It is the law. But the Speaker has not acted,” he said.



Kalaba said the conduct of Parliament and its officers was troubling as it seemingly supported>>read more>>