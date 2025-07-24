DISTORTED NATIONAL MORAL COMPASS WORRIES FORMER RELIGIOUS AND NATIONAL GUIDANCE MINISTER



… As she calls on President Hakainde Hichilema to guide the nation in righteousness …





Smart Eagles/ Wed, July 23, 2025



Former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili has decried the moral decay that has taken root in the nation with the outbreak of Pornographic materials doing rounds on social media platforms.





Hon. Godfridah Sumaili served as National Guidance Minister from 2016 up to 2021 under the Presidency of Late former Head of State Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a ministry that was abolished after the United Party for National Development UPND, took over the reigns of power.





Many on social media have started calling for the reintroduction of the National Guidance Ministry to try and mitigate the immorality that is slowly eating away at the fabric of the nation.





Hon. Sumaili said the nation has been traumatised by the avalanche of Pornographic videos and asked how the nation got to such a sorry state morally.





“Pornography, social immorality of all sorts, insults , corruption and all manner of wickedness and injustice has taken firm root in the nation and become the order of the day. Just what does the future hold for our Christian nation and our children . The environment is not only toxic to an individuals soul but closes the heavens and manifests destruction and brings untold destruction on the people,” She said .





“The nation has been invaded by darkness, and the nation is witnessing unprecedented wicked happenings . For instance, Free Masons and LGBTQ are free to operate in the nation. Something needs to be done to stop this wickedness,” She bemoaned.





She has since made 5 suggestions that can possibly help to bring the nation back to normalcy





1. President Hichilema, being the Head of State together with his cabinet, publicly denounce Free Masonry, LGBTQ and Pornography. The government has a responsibility to guide the nation in righteousness.



2. That the law on such matters be stiffened and enforced justly without favour.



3. That family values be enforced with each family going back to seek the face of God and to uncalculate cultural values in the children. Children need to be taught to flee from sexual immorality



4. Schools and colleges and universities have programs in the curriculum to deal with such matters



5. Finally, the church, the civil society, rolls out programs that teach the youth on matters of morality. Chiefs and the community come up with programs that teach children how to live in the way that pleases the Lord .



