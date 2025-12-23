DJ Black Coffee’s foundation feeds families in need



International award-winning DJ Black Coffee has been a busy man lately.





Real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, Dj Black Coffee through his foundation has been on a mission to feed the less privileged this December.





It was the way of gifting those who are needy and may have black Christmas.



Through the Feed A Family and Share The Joy theme, Black Foundation began their charity work in KwaZulu-Natal, then they travelled to Eastern Cape two days before they did the same in Gauteng today.





The donations were made to the following places, Eastern Cape, Ngangelizwe,

Waterfall,Qweqwe, Thipini

Zimbane Valley, Silverton

Bizana and Ngcobo..





In KZN they donated in uMlazi and Kwamashu and in Gauteng they donated in Soweto.





The Foundation will wrap their charity work in Limpopo.