DJ Sumbody murder weapons linked to 10 other high-profile cases





Police have confirmed a chilling development in the ongoing investigation into the murder of amapiano pioneer Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.





The firearms used in his assassination have been forensically linked to at least 10 other high-profile murder and attempted murder cases across Gauteng.





This revelation came just after authorities arrested four suspects believed to be involved in DJ Sumbody’s killing, which took place in November 2022 in Woodmead, Johannesburg.





The suspects were apprehended following a breakthrough by the SAPS Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.





According to sources close to the investigation, ballistics analysis has tied the recovered firearms to a series of violent crimes, including alleged gang hits, assassination-style killings, and attempted murders, some of which have remained unsolved for years. This discovery points to a broader web of organised criminal activity.





Investigators believe that the group behind these crimes may have operated as a syndicate for hire, executing hits on behalf of clients with various motives, ranging from personal feuds to business rivalries.





The families of some of the victims expressed hope that this development could bring long-overdue justice in their cases.





Authorities have indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with further arrests and charges likely as they piece together connections between the cases.