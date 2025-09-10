DO NOT BETRAY THE REVOLUTION, SP OFFICIAL URGES YOUTH





Kitwe… Tuesday September 9, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has called on the youth of Zambia to remain steadfast in the struggle for justice, democracy, and development, warning against resignation in the face of the country’s ongoing crises.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1B1cm5v8kK/?mibextid=wwXIfr



In a statement, Faston Mwale, the Party’s Deputy General Secretary – Political, said that the population must not give up the fight despite mounting challenges.





He stressed that justice, democracy, equity, and peace were not gifts handed down on “a silver platter,” but rather rewards earned through sacrifice and collective struggle.





Mr. Mwale emphasized that unity of purpose was needed now more than ever in Zambia’s history.



He said that young people had the energy and intellectual resources to bring about change but were being hindered by political and economic obstacles.





According to him, the struggle could only be won if the youth resisted despair and continued to push for a more just society.



The Socialist Party official warned against supporting what he described as “reactionary political elements,” saying such choices would only preserve the status quo.





He criticized the ruling UPND, claiming it had failed to convince the population of having a coherent pro-poor program.



Mr. Mwale disclosed that during the 2021 general elections, the UPND had promised to address poverty, unemployment, and power shortages but had instead pursued what he called “pro-imperialist economic policies.”





He accused the government of favoring multinational corporations at the expense of domestic industry, which he said had led to job losses and economic decline.





He further argued that the government lacked a sustainable employment creation strategy and was relying on limited public sector vacancies to absorb graduates.





“Out of every ten able-bodied, educated, and skilled persons, only one is formally employed,” he claimed, adding that most young people were forced into street survival.





Mr. Mwale also highlighted widespread poverty, especially in rural areas, and pointed to persistent power and water shortages as compounding the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.





Describing the youth as the “most revolutionary and most potent layer of society,” he urged them not to fall prey to politicians who exploit their vulnerability for selfish ambitions.





Instead, he called on young people to reclaim solidarity and to work towards building a more equitable and humane society.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale insisted that young people should not betray the revolution but instead chart a new course out of what he called Zambia’s political and economic quagmire.



He said the Socialist Party was committed to prioritizing the needs of the youth without exception.