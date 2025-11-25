By Given Mutinta

DO NOT CAUSE CONFUSION IN OTHER PARTIES CAUTIONS BISHOP MULANDU OF MPIKA DIOCESE





The statement by the Right Reverend Edwin Mwansa Mulandu, Bishop of the Mpika Diocese, that no one should interfere with the running of other political parties and that all candidates and parties must be allowed to participate in general elections is a powerful declaration striking at the heart of democratic legitimacy.





What Bishop Mulandu said is rooted in the ideals of political pluralism and procedural fairness, which underscores the belief that free and fair elections are contingent upon an unhindered political space where competition can thrive.





Interference, whether by state apparatus, incumbent powers, or even surrogates of the state, fundamentally undermines the electorate’s ability to make informed choices, thereby eroding the very foundations of representative governance.





According to Bishop Mulandu, the essence of a free and fair election lies in the equal opportunity for political expression and organization. When established parties or ruling establishments actively obstruct, harass, or disenfranchise opposition groups, the contest ceases to be a genuine reflection of the people’s will.