Do not go ahead with the Protest. We have received Intelligence that it won’t be safe. – Zambia Police tells Oasis Forum

RE: NOTIFICATION OF INTENDED PROCESSION AGAINST BILL NO. 7 OF 2025 – ADVISORY UNDER THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT (CAP 113)

We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 10th November 2025, addressed to the Inspector General of Police and copied to the Lusaka Province Police Commanding Officer, notifying the Zambia Police Service of your intention to conduct a procession/march past in opposition to Bill No. 7 of 2025 and the Technical Committee appointed to review the Constitution of Zambia.

While the Zambia Police Service fully recognises and respects the constitutional rights of citizens and organisations to freedom of expression and assembly as provided under Articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution of Zambia, we are constrained to bring the following to your urgent attention:

1. There is an ongoing Consultative Process by the Technical Committee in respect of the proposed Constitution amendments in furtherance of a judgment of the Constitutional Court in the case of Munir Zulu and another.

2. The OASIS Forum has commenced a fresh action in the Constitutional Court and is awaiting a Ruling in respect of a conservatory order that was applied to halt the works of the Technical committee, and the Ruling is scheduled to take place on 25th November 2025.

3. That Republican President has invited all persons aggrieved by ongoing consultative process for the amendment of the Constitution for a dialogue at State House.

4. We have picked up intelligence of unscrupulous individuals who are planning on using the proposed demonstration to bring anarchy and disorder during the procession which threaten the peace

Arising from the above, we respectfully urge the Oasis Forum and all concerned stakeholders to reconsider and withhold the planned procession out of respect for the judicial process and the underlying security concerns to avoid any actions that may potentially endanger public safety.

We remain committed to facilitating the lawful exercise of constitutional rights and are available for further dialogue should you wish to explore alternative ways of expressing your concerns within the confines of the law.

Yours faithfully,

A. SIWITO

OFFICER-IN-CHARGE/ REGULATING OFFICER