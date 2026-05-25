Doctor who wrote ‘I love being a p£do’ pleads guilty to s£xual abuse of 3-year-old and fantasised about having a baby that he and other men could “f***” and “groom”

A former Detroit doctor pleaded guilty last week to receipt of child p0rnography after an FBI investigation revealed a string of sick phone messages.

Lincoln Erickson, 32, was arrested Dec. 10, 2025, after the feds discovered he was part of a larger child p0rnography and s£xual abuse ring, US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. announced.

“I love being a p£do,” Erickson wrote in one vile message, according to Click on Detroit.

“Bro, I love other p£dophiles. So hot,” the former medical resident, who worked at Detroit Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, wrote in Telegram messages, according to the outlet.

Erickson’s bust came after the arrest of Brett Tooman in Ohio revealed a network of sick adults with revolting s£x fantasies.

Tooman was taken into custody on March 29, 2025, after he allegedly traveled to Toledo to s£xually abuse a seven-year-old girl and a six-month-old infant that he believed existed, the Mail reported.

Authorities said he was communicating with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a parent, said news outlet ClickOn Detroit.

His arrest reveled a disturbing chain of text messages, leading to the arrests of two more men — Jeremy Brian Tacon and Joshua Ronnebaum — which led to an alleged text thread with Erickson via Telegram, according to a criminal complaint.

Erickson told Ronnebaum that he “f–ked a boy” and fantasized about having a child with another man, which they could “all just f**k and groom ‘from baby to adulthood,” according to the court papers.

“‘Start them young,” a message from Erickson said, Click on Detroit reported.

The doctor admitted to s£xually abusing a friend’s three-year-old, authorities said.

Agents discovered videos of minors engaged in s£x acts and AI-generated p0rnography depicting nude children touching adult men, authorities said.

“This pervert was lurking among our trusted medical professionals. At the same time, he was feeding his disgusting appetites and plotting to abuse little children. Thankfully, the FBI caught him when they did,” Gorgon said.

Erickson has remained in custody since his arrest, and his Wednesday, May 20, guilty plea carries a prison sentence of at least five to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.

Erickson is set to be sentenced on Sept. 15 and will be required to register as a s£x offender.