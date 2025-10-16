Document with three different Ramaphosa IDs sent to KZN Hawks head by Matlala



Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, an attempted murder accused and businessman, allegedly sent a document containing three different identity numbers linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa to KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona. The document, titled “Memo Biz Traces to April 2020,” was reportedly shared via WhatsApp on April 13, 2025.





The revelation emerged during testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where Witness X detailed the close relationship between Matlala and Senona.





Evidence before the commission shows that Matlala’s company, Medicare24, had financial dealings involving senior police officials, while Senona allegedly assisted Matlala in disputes over cancelled state contracts.





The Madlanga Commission continues to probe the depth of these links and their impact on institutional integrity within the South African Police Service.