DOCUMENTING ZAMBIA’S TRANSFORMATION UNDER PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





By Timmy



Four years ago, Zambians made a bold choice at the ballot box—to reject chaos, corruption, and economic collapse, and to embrace peace, stability, and a vision for progress.



Today, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, that choice is bearing fruit.





✅ Our debt-to-GDP has dropped below 100% for the first time in seven years.

✅ Zambia is projected by Bloomberg to be the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2025, with growth above 6%.



✅ Over $54 billion in investment pledges have been attracted since 2021.

✅ Copper production is on track to exceed one million tonnes this year.

✅ Social progress is visible through reforms in education, healthcare, youth and women empowerment.

✅ Renewable energy investments are helping us tackle drought and load-shedding.





Beyond the statistics lies the human story—the resilience of ordinary Zambians like Dorothy Kamanisha, who returned to school at 42, proving that determination can rewrite any story. Her courage reflects the same spirit that is driving Zambia’s national transformation.





But as President Hichilema reminds us: progress is real, but the journey is not yet finished.



📖 I am currently finilising a book that will document these five historic years of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership—highlighting the struggles, the reforms, the victories, and the vision that is reshaping Zambia.





This will not only be a record of economic and social transformation, but also a story of hope, resilience, and the power of unity.





Stay tuned. The book is coming.

Together, let us deliver Zambia’s harvest. 🇿🇲



The author, Timmy is a writer documenting zambias transformation under president Hakainde Hichilema



