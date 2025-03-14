Doechii To Receive Billboard ‘Woman Of The Year’ Award on March 29

Emerging female rap talent, Doechii, has been named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year. She now joins the rank of past recipients like Taylor Swift, SZA, Lady Gaga, and Karol G.

Last month, she became the third woman ever to win the Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys, making her a stronger force in the industry.

Doechii would be crowned at the Women in Music ceremony, scheduled for March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The event, to be hosted by Laverne Cox, would honour other influencial women with past honourees Madonna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande, expected to make an appearance, officials have said.

Hannah Karp, Editor-in-Chief of Billboard expressed excitement about Doechii’s continued success.

“Doechii is taking pop culture by storm, this year becoming the third woman in history to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, and dazzling fans of every musical genre with her breathtaking performances, ultra-candid lyrics, and utterly unique sound, style, and spirit,” she stated.

The show would honour other outstanding women in music, including Ángela Aguilar, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Blackpink’s Jennie, Megan Moroney, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, and Tyla.

Doechii’s Grammy-winning project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, has been praised for its uniqueness and exceptional storytelling.

Billboard Women in Music Awards, hosted annually, recognises outstanding women who have made valuable contributions to the business and continue to inspire generations.

In August 2024, African music diva, Tems, became the first Nigerian artist to be honoured at the event when she picked up the ‘Breakthrough’ Award.

Speaking at the ceremony, she urged women to keep pressing on regardless of what they were going through.

“No matter what you’re going through you should know you are not alone. Even when you’re sad, even when you’re angry; there is someone who is angry too…so uplift everyone around you.

“We don’t have anybody else but ourselves, it’s the women that got the women,” she said while thanking her family, fans, team and everyone who supports her career,” she stated.