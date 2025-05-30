Does President Hichilema Know that only 47 out of 156 Ambulances have arrived?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Does President Hichilema Know that only 47 out of 156 Ambulances have arrived?



What is he doing about this corrupt deal?



156 Ambulances Must Arrive; I’m Not Resigning – PHIRI





Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services NICHOLAS PHIRI says government is working round the clock to ensure that all the 156 ambulances are delivered in the country by August 2025.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. PHIRI said currently 47 ambulances are already in the country while 29 are expected to be in next week Monday.





Mr. PHIRI said he is not going to resign as earlier stated because he has to deliver his promise of delivering the ambulances to all the 156 Constituencies.





Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA has clarified that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA does not have the mandate to suspend or dismiss Judges without recommendation from the Judicial Complaints Commission -JCC.