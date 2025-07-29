Does UPND have a grudge against citizens for passing bad laws? Njobvu





By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Anthony Njobvu has wondered if the UPND government has a grudge against citizens for not voting for them for 23 years in opposition.



And Njobvu has wondered why government appears to have embarked on pushing for legislation that seems to be oppressing Zambians.





In statement made available, Njobvu states that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration should take serious concerns raised by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and other stakeholders on Bill 13.





The opposition leader said government should champion for laws that will transform and impact people’s lives positively, and not those that are seen to be abusing citizens.





He said people are already passing through hard times due to economic mismanagement, but yet government wants to pass laws that make citizens easily lose their properties.





“We urge the UPND government to redirect its efforts towards addressing more pressing issues like electricity challenges, unemployment, and addressing high commodity prices, rather than focusing on potentially contentious legislation,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu further advised the ruling party to consider changing its leadership style and adopt leadership that harnesses love and care.



He said it was unfortunate that President Hichilema’s administration had allegedly embarked on passing laws that citizens have rejected.





“Does it mean the UPND has a grudge against the citizens for not voting for them during the 23 years in opposition or what? Njobvu wondered.





The outspoken politician further expressed concern as to why government was so much interested in passing contraversial bills against the will of Zambians.





Meanwhile, Njobvu has appealed to Zambians to take stock of what government has made them pass through four years of being in power.





He added that 2026 presents an opportunity for the Zambian people to make the right choice and usher in a government that really means well for the country.