DOGE employees are ‘being pushed out’ without Musk to protect them

Now that billionaire Elon Musk has stepped away from his White House job as a “special government employee,” the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffers he brought on board are exiting too — some not because they want to leave.

According to a report from the Washington Post’s Faiz Siddiqui, Hannah Natanson, Cat Zakrzewski, Alex Horton and Elizabeth Dwoskin, the influence of DOGE is waning and Cabinet heads are hiring back employees who were dismissed during the mass purge initiated under Donald Trump’s anti-government administration.

The Post is reporting, that Musk’s influence with Trump’s people has fallen apart since he and Trump have turned on each other with the billionaire going so far as to suggest there is information about the president in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

With that as a background, a notable number of prominent DOGE staffers appear to have been purged themselves.

Case in point: at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), DOGE staffers were “stripped of their credentials and user accounts inside the FAA’s internal computer systems” this past week.

According to the Post, “As of June 2, the staffers — Brady Glantz, Samuel Smeal, Tom Kiernan and Theodore Malaska, all of whom are employees of Musk’s SpaceX — no longer bear the title of ‘senior adviser to the administrator’ on their online profiles within the agency, per the records. In fact, their profiles no longer show any job title at all — nor an affiliated organization, manager, email or phone number, the records show.”

Insiders claim the “team owed its creation and power to an executive order, not an act of Congress,” and with Musk gone … so are they.

As one manager explained, “So they’re being pushed out.”

According to the Post, “…some federal employees took a few moments to celebrate the diminishment of DOGE, however brief. One Interior employee said he and colleagues worked extra-hard, reveling in their government jobs as DOGE seemed to be on the way out. Then he went home and ate some ice cream,” before adding, “At the FAA, a group of staffers went out for post-work drinks to toast the banishment of DOGE staff. Then they offered a more solemn toast to the more than two dozen colleagues they’d lost along the way.”