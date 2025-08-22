DOLIKA BANDA  BEMOANS HARD LIFE IN ZAMBIA

DOLIKA BEMOANS HARD LIFE IN ZAMBIA



IT IS very hard to live in Zambia currently because the environment is not conducive, former president Rupiah Banda’s niece Dolika Banda has said.





Banda who is set to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema as Republican President in the 2026 general elections said only strong leadership could help develop the country.





She said there was a bad precedent being created in the country where its citizens now felt being rejected in their own country.





“I look at Zambia today and I think too many of our young people want to leave this country. They think this country is not worth living in. It’s hard. But that is the reality that we are all living in. It is hard to live in Zambia today. I’m not saying it is at this particular point in time, this is the trend in which we are going,” Banda said.





She said as long as one had failed to deliver as a leader, Zambians would hold them accountable.





“For the love of this country, everything that you do, you should try to be an ambassador for Zambia. Good ambassador for Zambia. Number one, so that people know about this country,” Banda said.





She said any leader who did not deliver to the expectation of the Zambian people should continue expecting criticism.





Speaking during an interactive podcast with lawyer Linda Kasonde, Banda said Zambians should not turn a blind eye to non-performing politicians.





“People know that there is good that comes out of this country. But looking now, people want to leave this country. I don’t want them to leave this country. I want to see more of these so that next time we’re being built by a metal,” Banda said.





He said Zambia did not belong to an individual but to all Zambians.





“We must be proud of who we are and what we’ve accomplished. This country belongs to anyone, we should still say what’s in it,” Banda said.



