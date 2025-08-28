DOLIKA BANDA COMPLICATING CHANCES FOR HICHILEMA’S PATH TO CLEAR WIN FOR SECOND TERM





Judging by the unwelcome attention that the United Party for National Development (UPND) character assassination machinery has focused on Dolika Banda, they have taken seriously her ability to further damage the increasingly tarnished image of President Hakainde Hichilema.





Grizzled Minister of Infrastructure Charles Milupi, known more as UPND Alliance Chairman than for leading any credible party, attacked Dolika Banda for simply announcing she wants to stand for President, without what he calls “political experience”.





Old Charles Milupi, what is political experience and from which school do you gain the same, if not by jumping into the fray to challenge a political leader who has failed as obviously as Hichilema has done?





Therefore, Charles Milupi’s statement qualifies to be called utter rubbish. Dolika Banda has garnered a lot more political and other credentials, without soiling herself in the manner some of the current crop of politicians have done. The fact that she has been out doing real development work, at home and abroad, does not disqualify her in any way.





And by the way, Dolika Banda is not oblivious to the magnitude of the challenge she faces after announcing she will stand in 2026. What has got Milupi quaking is the fact that her quiet dignity is already a breath of fresh air, when cast against the lying government culture witnessed in the last

four years.





Additionally, Dolika Banda has become a threat the the already tattered reputation of the UPND and Republican President, Hichilema, because of the specific reasons she stated in her official statement as having caused her resignation from the position of Chairperson of the Board of ZCCM-IH. She said something about ” refusing to be used as a pawn for political interference” in the affairs of that critical institution. It is a signal that she has something very specific to say about the quality of economic management of Hichilema’s government.





Therefore, the Zambian Whistleblower is not surprised by preemptive attempts to “expose” the potential political vehicles she is planning to join or work with for mobilising support. You can almost guess the kind of party-shopping or disruptive antics the ruling party will soon begin to moment, to prevent her from gaining a foothold in the political arena.





Dolika Banda must be prepared for it all and, thankfully, the UPND is fast running out of surprises, propaganda or otherwise.





They should be more worried about their failure to translate all their boasts about 90% delivery on promises, into tangible improvements in economic living conditions for the majority of poor Zambians, who are so disgusted they have simply stopped complaining loudly about constant darkness called load shedding.





So, yes UPND have cause to be worried about Dolika Banda for the light she can shine on the failures of President Hakainde Hichilema.





