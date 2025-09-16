DOLIKA BANDA: FROM BOARDROOM TO BALLOT BOX



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka,



BANKER STEPS INTO POLITICS





On EMV Tonight, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba hosted a long-anticipated guest: Dolika Banda, a seasoned banker, financial analyst, and former director at the International Finance Corporation (IFC).





For decades she worked in global finance, seated at some of the world’s most influential boards. Now she is turning her attention to the presidency of Zambia in 2026.





ROOTS AND RESILIENCE

Banda’s story is deeply Zambian. She recounted a childhood shaped by loss when her father died in a car accident, and her upbringing under the guardianship of her uncle, the late President Rupiah Banda, and his wife Hope. Sent to boarding school in England at the age of 10, she learned resilience early. Racism and bullying toughened her spirit, but RB’s advice guided her: “The only way you can compete is to be better than them intellectually.”





Her career began at Barclays Bank, where she was first tested in unpaid internships that she turned into stepping stones. She went on to study in Cambridge, later working for Barclays, Citibank, and finally the IFC where she rose to Director for Africa and Latin America in financial markets.





A CRITIQUE OF ZAMBIA’S LOST PATH

Asked about Zambia’s current state, Banda was candid. She lamented how Zambia moved from being one of Africa’s most industrialized economies in the 1960s to one of the poorest today. “Every province had an economic hub, but mismanagement, whether by neglect or naivety, eroded that progress,” she said. She argued that leadership failures, not just external shocks, undercut Zambia’s promise.





On the Bretton Woods institutions, she drew from her experience: “IMF and World Bank are not inherently evil, but Zambia often approaches them from a position of desperation. We need to negotiate harder, put our people first, and stop confusing poverty reduction with true development.”





VISION FOR THE FUTURE

Banda called for bold ambition. Zambia’s GDP hovers under $30 billion, yet she believes the country should target $80 to $90 billion within a decade. Her strategy centers on mining, agriculture, and tourism, sectors she says can lift millions out of poverty if Zambians themselves are given ownership stakes. “Our economy is literally owned by foreigners,” she stressed, calling for stronger policies to retain proceeds locally.





She also highlighted the demographic dividend of Zambia’s youth, urging investment in entrepreneurship, technology, and practical education rather than empty rhetoric. “We need to scale what young people are already doing, from coding to agribusiness, and give them access to finance and markets.”





POLITICS AND PERIL

Ambassador Mwamba pressed Banda on why she was venturing directly for the presidency instead of beginning with a parliamentary seat. Her answer was simple: “When your moment is your moment, you cannot be intimidated. This journey has started, and I will give it my best possible chance.”



She acknowledged the risks, including arrests, brutality, or smear campaigns, but framed her decision as an act of love for Zambia. She invoked noblesse oblige, the moral duty of the privileged to serve. “I could live anywhere in the world, but I choose Zambia. I do not want to be an economic refugee anymore. This country deserves better.”



UNITING A DIVIDED NATION

On tribal divisions and toxic politics, Banda warned against top-down manipulation. “In our homes, we are united. My own family is mixed across tribes. Yet political elites have turned identity into a weapon.” She called for deliberate inclusivity in appointments and policy, echoing Kenneth Kaunda’s “One Zambia, One Nation” as a blueprint to restore unity.



A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS

The broadcast revealed a woman who has lived the global financial system yet remains deeply rooted in Zambia’s soil. Her candidacy adds a new dimension to the 2026 elections: a leader who blends international expertise with a determination to restore Zambia’s dignity.



As Ambassador Mwamba concluded, the numbers watching across TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X kept climbing. It was clear that Banda’s entry into the political arena had struck a chord. Whether she secures a party vehicle, runs independently, or joins an alliance, her name is now firmly in Zambia’s political vocabulary.