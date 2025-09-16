DOLIKA BANDA SPEAKS OUT ON LUNGU FAMILY ORDEAL



Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



A HEAVY HEART ON LUNGU’S BURIAL

During her appearance on EMV Tonight, presidential aspirant Dolika Banda was asked a sensitive question: how she felt about the ongoing treatment of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his family, months after his passing on 5 June.





Banda was unambiguous on this subject. She described the prolonged burial dispute as a painful national embarrassment and called for leadership to rise above politics. In her words, “If the institution closest to the deceased insists on a particular way, then give them the leeway. The state has already demonstrated its intention to honor him, but we cannot keep a soul in limbo for months. This puts Zambia in a very bad light.”





Her clarity and compassion on the matter won her praise from many viewers who felt she had spoken the truth where others had remained silent.





UNCERTAIN FOOTING ON WORKING WITH PF

When asked about collaborating with the Patriotic Front or other opposition parties, Banda’s response was less definitive. She emphasized the importance of “shared vision and alignment,” but stopped short of committing to work with PF or openly backing an opposition front.





Her phrasing left some observers wondering whether she is still weighing her options. This perception has been fueled by speculation that she may be positioning herself for possible cooperation with the ruling UPND.





POLITICAL RUMOURS AND UNFINISHED DEALS

The speculation is not without precedent. Rumours earlier this year suggested that Banda would be unveiled as president of the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC). That transition did not materialize, and Andyford Banda retained the PAC presidency. Allegedly, sources close to the process hinted that UPND may have stepped in with an offer, altering the outcome.





These developments raise questions about where Dolika Banda intends to anchor her political journey. While she has been vocal about national unity and economic transformation, her choice of political vehicle remains an open question.





POSITIONING FOR 2026

On one hand, Banda demonstrated empathy and courage by tackling the sensitive Lungu burial issue directly. On the other hand, her ambiguity on whether she would align with PF or any other opposition party leaves her next steps unclear.





Whether her strategy is to keep doors open until the political landscape settles, or whether she is quietly negotiating with the ruling party, remains to be seen. What is certain is that her name is now firmly in the political conversation ahead of 2026.



