DOMINGO EYES KABWE MAYORAL SEAT, BLAMES PF FOR STALLED DEVELOPMENT



Aspiring candidate Gary Domingo has officially filed in his application at the UPND Secretariat, seeking possible adoption as the party’s mayoral candidate for Kabwe.





Domingo described the Kabwe mayoral seat as a strategic position in driving development across the district, stressing that effective leadership at council level is key to unlocking progress.





Speaking after filing in, he accused the Patriotic Front (PF)-led council of frustrating government efforts, alleging that several development programmes have been withheld or curtailed due to political differences.



“A lot of government programmes meant to benefit our people have been slowed down or completely blocked.





Development has suffered because leadership has turned governance into a constant competition instead of focusing on service delivery,” he said.





He noted that the continued tension between central government and the opposition-led council has negatively impacted service delivery, leaving residents without the full benefits of national development initiatives.





Domingo further pointed out that even resources such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) have not been effectively utilised to transform communities.



“My goal is to ensure that Kabwe begins to see real, tangible development. We need leadership that works with government, not against it,” he added.





He reiterated that one of his top priorities will be to campaign vigorously for President Hakainde Hichilema, emphasizing the importance of aligning local leadership with the central government to accelerate development.





Domingo has since vowed to run an aggressive, grassroots-driven campaign aimed at reclaiming the mayoral seat from the opposition and restoring progress in Kabwe.