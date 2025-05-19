DON MWENDA TO APPEAR BEFORE KABWE MAGISTRATE COURT

United Party for National Development (UPND) Kabwe Central Parliamentary Candidate Don Mwenda has confirmed that he has been officially notified to appear before the Kabwe Magistrate Court tomorrow at 08:00 hours, describing the matter as politically motivated.

Mwenda stated on his Facebook page that, as a law-abiding citizen, he will be present for the court proceedings.

He dismissed attempts to intimidate him, asserting that such efforts would be futile.

He emphasised that People Power will continue to speak out for the people, maintaining that silencing voices will only lead to the emergence of new ones.

Mwenda reaffirmed his commitment to justice and fairness for Kabwe Central, declaring that he and his supporters remain strong, united, and unwavering in their pursuit.

