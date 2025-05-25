Donald Trump Admin Tells Justice Department to Freeze All Civil Rights Cases

President Donald Trump’s new Justice Department leadership has paused civil rights litigation and is reviewing police reform agreements made under the Biden administration. The move signals a major shift in the department’s approach to law enforcement oversight.According to the Associated Press, a memo instructed Civil Rights Division attorneys to stop filing complaints, legal briefs, or other court documents until further notice. Another memo asked attorneys to report police reform settlements from the last 90 days, suggesting the administration may reconsider them.

Two key agreements under review are consent decrees in Minneapolis and Louisville. The Minneapolis agreement aims to reform police training and use-of-force policies after George Floyd’s death. The Louisville agreement seeks police reforms following Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting. Both agreements still need judicial approval.

The memos, issued by new chief of staff Chad Mizelle, signal changes in the Civil Rights Division. Trump appointed conservative attorney Harmeet Dhillon to lead the division.

During Trump’s first term, the Justice Department reduced the use of consent decrees, a trend expected to continue. The freeze allows Trump’s appointees to reassess the administration’s civil rights strategy and determine the department’s legal priorities.