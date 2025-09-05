Donald Trump asks supporters to donate $15 to ‘get him to heaven’

Get your wallets at the ready folks, as Donald Trump has began a flash fundraiser… to help get him to heaven.

Now, anyone who’s kept up to date with the doings of Donald J Trump ever since the 79-year-old returned to the Oval Office, he’s made some pretty left-field choices.

There was the random Tesla commercial, the Trump merch store setting up shop in the White House and even the decision to green-light a UFC fight on the front lawn.

And that’s without considering the Club World Cup trophy incident of his sons’ deciding to launch their own mobile phone and network.

However, I fear this latest move may top every other baffling thing Trump has ever done.

For his latest trick, the US leader would like you to pay his way into heaven.

No, I’m really not joking.

Towards the end of last month, emails titled ‘I want to try and get to Heaven’ began to land in the inboxes of subscribers to the president’s campaign email.

The message, written as though it were from Trump himself, claimed the failed assassination attempt, defeat of Hilary Clinton in 2016 and building ‘the greatest economy in history’ was evidence that he’d been placed on Earth with a divine goal – to make America ‘great’ again.

“This is our moment to show the world that we will NEVER back down, NEVER give an inch, and NEVER SURRENDER in our fight to save this country,” the email continued.

“That’s why I’ve launched a 24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ, and I’m asking everyone to chip in $15 to make it one for the record books!”

The email has even been confirmed by Snopes, the internet’s gold standard when it comes to fact checking (Political emails)

It’s not exactly clear what Trump is fundraising for, or if he’s even aware of the fact that you cannot buy your way into heaven, no matter what Catholics used to think in the Middle Ages (see: Indulgences for more info), but one thing is for sure, he’s certainly thinking a lot about the afterlife.

The emails also surfaced at a pretty unfortunate time for Trump, as they begin to appear on social media during an influx of claims suggesting that he’d actually died while in office, an irony which was, of course, not lost on people.

“Pretty weird to send out when you’re trying to reassure people that you’re healthy,” wrote one person who’d received the email on X.

The US leader previously touched on the topic in an interview with Fox and Friends last month, acknowledging that he’s currently ‘bottom of the totem pole’ when it comes to meeting the credentials for getting into heaven.

“I want to try to get to heaven if possible,” he said while discussing Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”