Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘unusually beautiful,’ questions if she is ‘legitimately liberal’

Former US President Donald Trump has described singer Taylor Swift as ‘unusually beautiful’ while questioning if she is ‘legitimately liberal’ or if it’s all an act.

According to excerpts from a forthcoming book, the ex-president discussed the megastar in an interview for ‘Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass’ by Variety co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh. It comes out later this month.

When Setoodeh asked Trump what he thought of the ‘Shake it Off’ singer in November 2023, the ex-president heaped praise on the billionaire performer.

‘I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful,’ Trump told him according to an excerpt released to Variety.

Trump also said ‘I hear she’s very talented’ and ‘I think she’s very beautiful, actually – unusually beautiful.’

But the Republican presidential hopeful suspects the admiration is not mutual.

‘I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump,’ he said.

Ahead of the 2016 election, Swift kept quiet on her political leanings leading some to suspect she was actually a secret Republican.

But during the 2018 midterms, Swift voiced strong support for Tennessee Democrats including Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and House candidate Jim Cooper.

At the time, she explained it this way in an Instagram post: ‘In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.’

‘I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,’ she added.

In 2020, the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer came out in full support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

‘I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs,’ she said in an interview with V Magazine ahead of the election.

She also tagged Trump in an X post blasting him: ‘After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.’

But Swift has yet to make an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race.

During Trump’s interview for the book he questioned whether Swift really is liberal despite her public endorsements in recent years.

‘She is liberal, or is that just an act?’ Trump asked. ‘She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act?’

‘It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal,’ Trump added.