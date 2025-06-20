DONALD TRUMP CRITICISES TO MANY NON-WORKING HOLIDAYS IN AMERICA



PRESIDENT Donald Trump took to social media Thursday on Juneteenth, a federal holiday, to criticize the number of “non-working holidays” in the United States





“Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed. The workers don’t want it either! Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year. It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.





Juneteenth is the oldest regular US celebration of the end of slavery. It commemorates June 19, 1865 – the day that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told a group of slaves that the Civil War had ended and they were free more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.





During Thursday’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Trump was unlikely to mark the federal holiday.





“I’m not tracking his signature on a proclamation today,” Leavitt said. “I know this is a federal holiday and i want to thank all of you for showing up to work. We are certainly here, we’re working 24/7 right now.”



CNN