MAKEBI ZULU RETURNS HOME, CALLS FOR PRAYERS FOR LUNGU FAMILY

By Staff Reporter

PF Pamodzi leader Makebi Zulu has returned to Zambia with a call for citizens to keep the Lungu family in their prayers.

Mr. Zulu rushed to South Africa following reports alleging that the body of former President Edgar Lungu had gone missing.

Mr. Zulu who is also the Lungu family spokesperson and the team managed to locate the body and ensured it was secured and placed back under the custody of the family at an undisclosed morgue in South Africa.

Upon his return, he was treated to a thunderous welcome by party officials, including newly appointed party media director and Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila.

Meanwhile, last week, former minister Chishimba Kambwili called on Zambians to pray for Mr. Zulu as he carries out his role of assisting the Lungu family during this difficult time.

Current Zambia