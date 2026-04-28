PeP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DOUBTS OPPOSITION UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) 2026 presidential candidate, Chanda Katotobwe, says opposition unity ahead of this year’s general elections may not be achievable, citing dishonesty among some opposition political players.





Speaking during Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk programme on Phoenix FM, Mr. Katotobwe alleged that efforts to unite the opposition have been undermined by a lack of trust.





He claimed that some opposition members have been compromised.



He further alleged that certain opposition figures have been “bought” by the ruling party, making collaboration increasingly difficult as the elections draw closer.





Mr. Katotobwe said PeP has opted not to join other opposition alliances, arguing that such groupings are affected by deceit.



He maintained that his party presents itself as a credible and honest alternative to other political formations in the country.





Meanwhile, Mr. Katotobwe said Zambia missed an opportunity to nationalise the mines at independence.





He added that the country should now focus on strengthening taxation systems in the mining sector to ensure citizens derive greater benefit.



©Radio Phoenix