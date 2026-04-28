ESTHER LUNGU SEEKS GOD’S PEACE AT MEMORIAL PRAYERSEsther Lungu

ESTHER LUNGU SEEKS GOD’S PEACE AT MEMORIAL PRAYERS

Former First Lady Esther Lungu has called for God’s peace that surpasses all understanding during remembrance prayers held in honour of her late husband, Edgar Lungu, at the Praise Christian Centre in Lusaka.

In her tribute, read by Patriotic Front National Chairperson Jean Kapata, Ms. Lungu reminded those in attendance that her husband served as a father to the nation, a leader to the Zambian people, and a friend to many across the world.

She said she takes comfort in knowing that, as his memory is lifted in prayer, he is held in the hands of the same God he faithfully served.

Snd guest of honour, Bishop Harrison Sakala, emphasised the need for love among people, stating that the prayers being offered should yield positive results.

Others who spoke at the event included Bishop Billy Mfula of Jesus Anointed Ministry International and Bishop Edgar Ngambi of the Praise Christian Centre.

Former President Edgar Lungu died on June 5, 2025, and his body has not yet been buried due to an impasse between his family and the Zambian government.