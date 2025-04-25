Donald Trump has condemned Putin over a deadly overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv

U.S. President, Donald Trump has publicly condemned Russian President, Vladimir Putin over a deadly overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv, which killed at least nine people and left more than 70 injured, including six children. The strike marks the deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since July last year.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the peace deal DONE!” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The attack came just as diplomatic efforts for a peace agreement appeared to be gaining momentum, with Trump claiming that a deal was “very close.” The Kremlin unleashed a heavy barrage of 66 ballistic and cruise missiles, four air-to-surface missiles, and 145 Shahed and decoy drones, targeting Kyiv and four other regions, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking during a visit to South Africa, described the attack as one of the most “sophisticated and brazen” since the war began. He linked the timing to efforts to pressure the U.S. and weaken Ukraine’s international support.

“Russia understands that Ukraine is standing up and defending its rights,” Zelensky said. “This is also putting pressure on America. That is why I believe today’s attack happened.”

Following the strikes, Zelensky announced he would cut his trip short and return to Kyiv. Emergency crews worked through the night, combing through the wreckage of collapsed homes and apartment buildings as city streets were illuminated by emergency lights.

The attack has intensified debate over Crimea and potential land concessions to Russia as part of a possible peace agreement. Zelensky has repeatedly rejected any proposal that would involve ceding Crimea or any Ukrainian territory, emphasizing that such compromises would violate Ukraine’s Constitution.

Trump, however, has insisted that Ukraine should reconsider its stance. “They lost Crimea years ago,” he stated earlier this week, warning that Zelensky could either pursue peace now or “fight for another three years before losing the whole country.”

Zelensky pushed back firmly, stating: “We do everything that our partners have proposed, but we cannot agree to anything that contradicts our legislation and the Constitution.”

He also criticized Ukraine’s Western allies for not doing enough to pressure Russia. “I don’t see any strong pressure or new sanctions packages against Russia’s aggression,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance signalled a hardening stance from the U.S., warning that if Ukraine refuses to consider territorial concessions, it risks losing American support.