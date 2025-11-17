Donald Trump has given  USA government green light to resume funding Zambian health care. Trump is impressed with HH leadership

US, Zambia Discuss $1.5bn Health Grant



By Honester Mshoka



The United States government and Zambia have begun discussions to conclude an agreement for a 1.5-billion-dollar grant to support the health sector.





Health Minister ELIJAH MUCHIMA says the assistance will be delivered through a Memorandum of Understanding -MoU, which will run for five years beginning in April 2026.





Speaking during a high-level meeting in Lusaka, Dr. MUCHIMA said the government will work closely with the US to implement health services in line with the MoU.





Dr. MUCHIMA explained that the agreement will focus on technical areas, human resources, medical commodities and broader health system strengthening.





Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Zambia, MICHAEL GONZALES, said the support will reinforce laboratory and data systems, workforce capacity and medical interventions.





Mr. GONZALES noted that the partnership aims to ensure long-term sustainability in delivering quality healthcare to Zambians.





US State Department Senior Health Adviser BRAD SMITH added that the United States regards Zambia as a key partner.

SENIOR U.S. DELEGATION SETS NEW DIRECTION FOR U.S. HEALTH SUPPORT TO ZAMBIA





NOVEMBER 17, 2025, LUSAKA – ZAMBIA



A high-level United States Government delegation visited Lusaka on November 17 to initiate discussions on a new direction for U.S. health assistance to Zambia. The talks focused on a major grant package from the United States aimed at strengthening Zambia’s health systems and services over the next five years.



The proposed framework commits both governments to agreed funding levels and measurable health performance targets, with the goal of accelerating Zambia’s transition from reliance on external aid to a nationally led and sustainably financed health system that meets the needs of its people.





The discussions were led by U.S. State Department Senior Health Advisor Brad Smith, alongside Zambia’s Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Elijah Muchima, Minister of Finance Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, and Minister of Defense Hon. Ambrose Lufuma.

The meeting also included U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales, senior officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department, as well as the Zambia National Public Health Institute Director General and Presidential Advisor on Health, Professor Roma Chilengi, and Director for Infectious Diseases, Professor Mulenga.





This new approach builds on more than two decades of collaboration between the two countries in combating HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, maternal and child mortality, and public health emergencies. It also aims to preserve and strengthen the laboratory networks, data systems, health workforce, and medical interventions jointly developed to ensure long-term sustainability, safeguard Zambia’s health gains, and enhance regional and global health security.





Issued by:

GEORGIA MUTALE CHIBOMBO

PRINCIPLE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE