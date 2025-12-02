BREAKING: HE IS UNWELL! Donald Trump pushes insane Michelle Obama conspiracy while posting on Truth Social for FOUR HOURS straight.



Yes, the President of the United States spent his entire evening posting non-stop on his personal echo chamber — over 160 posts — hitting a slew of his favorite targets, including a post from Alex Jones accusing Michelle Obama of having stolen President Biden’s autopen to pardon “key individuals.”





This, of course, is a beyond ridiculous and completely baseless accusation that would only be believable to the kind of person who would sign up for Truth Social, but it’s another reminder of how much real estate the Obama family takes up in Donald Trump’s failing Big Mac-clogged brain.





Other posts included attacks on his other favorite targets of the day, like Sen. Mark Kelly, who he declared a “traitor” for demanding US military members disobey the illegal orders we now know are being issued to them by Pete Hegseth. Trump wrote “Mark Kelly and the group of Unpatriotic Politicians were WRONG to do what they did, and they know it…I hope the people looking at them are not duped into thinking that it’s OK to openly and freely get others to disobey the President of the United States!”





During his posting spree, Trump shared videos of himself explaining “reverse migration,” which is a white supremacist concept for forcing immigrants to self-deport through the threat of violence, and even videos of his cameo in Home Alone 2, calls to release convicted Republican felon Tina Peters, and the video of him cruelly insulting a reporter to her face.





This is not the behavior of a mentally well man. This is the behavior of a demented old racist who has a very unhealthy parasocial relationship with the people in his Truth Social feed, constantly praising and celebrating him, and he should not be anywhere near the presidency of anything, except perhaps his wing in a nursing home.- Occupy Democrats