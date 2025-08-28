Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the news of pop singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

Swift and Super Bowl-winning NFL player Kelce announced the news in a joint Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, August 26, sending the internet into a frenzy.

During a crucial meeting with his Cabinet members, a reporter asked him, “I would love to ask you a serious question, but I have to tell you, the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this Cabinet meeting.”

“Well, I wish him a lot of luck,” Trump said. “I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy. And I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck,” after the reporter asked for his thoughts.

Trump’s well-wishes for Swift came as a surprise because on September 15, 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” The comments followed the singer’s endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris in September 2024. Before Harris, Swift had endorsed former President Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign.

Earlier this year, in May, he said that Swift was “no longer hot”. Trump posted, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” she’s no longer ‘HOT?'”