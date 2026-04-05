Donald Trump says U.S sent weapons to Iranian citizens via Kurdish groups





U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States earlier this year sent weapons to Iranian protesters through Kurdish intermediaries.





Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the intention was to support unrest inside Iran, but suggested the plan may not have gone as intended.





According to Trump, the weapons were allegedly retained by Kurdish groups instead of reaching the intended recipients among Iranian civilians.





The remarks are likely to raise serious geopolitical concerns, as any confirmed transfer of weapons into Iran could escalate tensions in an already volatile region and draw international scrutiny.