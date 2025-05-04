DONALD TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO BLOCK FUNDING TO PUBLIC RADIO



US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order calling for all federal funding to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR) to be blocked.



On Thursday evening, Trump alleged that both organisations have engaged with “biased and partisan news coverage”.



The order instructs the board of the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, who distributes funding to PBS and NPR stations, to “cease direct funding” to the “maximum extent allowed by law”.



It adds that the board should “decline to provide future funding” to the news organisations.



-BBC-