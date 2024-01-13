Donald Trump uses his court disputes political showpiece

Donald Trump went to a court in New York for a fraud case involving his company, and he wanted to speak his opinions on Thursday.

The judge said the ex-president couldn’t talk in court, but then changed their mind and let him speak for a little bit.

He used the platform to say that the city’s attorney general hates him. Then, he walked out of the courtroom and told reporters that the case was not fair.

But that was not sufficient. He held a news conference in a building he owns at 40 Wall Street, which he is accused of lying about its value.

Mr Trump is going to court like it’s a campaign rally, mixing his legal case with his campaign for president as the US election heats up.

He says that the legal problems he is facing in different places are all part of a plan by Joe Biden, the Democrats, and the White House to prevent him from winning the 2024 election.

Thursday’s event in New York came right after another event in Washington earlier in the week. The ex-president went to a court with his lawyers to say he shouldn’t be tried for trying to change the 2020 election.

While other people running for president in the Republican party are going around Iowa before the first vote on Monday, the former president says he is being forced to stop campaigning by the courts.

“I have to go to court two times this week instead of campaigning because of false accusations in New York and Washington DC,” he wrote in an email asking for donations.

Actually, he didn’t have to go to both of these meetings. He chose to go to two different courtrooms on purpose because he thinks it helps his campaign when people see him in court.

He is correct. The candidate leading the Republican party has turned his many legal issues into a good thing for his campaign. At rallies, press conferences, and in messages to voters and donors, he says he’s being unfairly targeted by political prosecutions in an attempt to prevent him from returning to the White House.

He tells his supporters that the charges against him are not something to be ashamed of, but something to be proud of. He says that the legal problems he’s dealing with are not just about him, but also about the many people in America who support him. One thing he often says in his political speeches is, “They aren’t trying to get rid of me. ” They are trying to catch you. I’m just blocking them.

The 91 criminal charges against him would have ended the campaign of any other candidate. But for him, it has actually helped to bring his supporters into the fight with him.

The Trump campaign has a clear goal and reason for what they’re doing, as it seems they will probably have another election battle with President Joe Biden in November. Trump’s legal troubles also help make sure his campaign has enough money to run smoothly.

He only started to gain support for his re-election after he was charged with a crime in New York last April.

Fundraising emails were sent soon after the news of charges connected to paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, a former porn star, came out in the media. Over $4 million (or 3. 1 million pounds) was raised in the next day.

After he was charged again in June for breaking the law by mishandling secret documents, he received a lot of money again. His campaign was reported to have raised $6. 6 million in just a few days.

When he was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, in August for trying to change the state’s 2020 election results, he had become really good at making a show out of getting charged with crimes.

The campaign brought TV teams with him on his private plane and in his car to show his every move on TV.

This week in Washington, he said that he is being prosecuted because he is winning in the opinion polls against President Biden. Most people think the race is very close.

“I think they believe this is how they will try to win, but that’s not how it works,” said Mr. He said there would be chaos in the country if he couldn’t be re-elected because of the criminal cases against him.

The White House is fighting back. President Biden gave a big speech on January 6th and said that Mr. Trump is a big danger to American democracy.

This argument is a big part of the Democrat’s campaign. It reminds people of the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters three years ago. The Democrats are trying to get people to focus on their positive message about the US economy and the fact that inflation is going down.

But Trump has already changed the argument for his supporters. In Trump’s opinion, Mr. Biden is a threat to democracy.

However, the feelings, especially of people who are not affiliated with a political party, may change once the trials that Mr. Trump is going through actually start.

The 6th of January is very dangerous for the ex-president. Voters will learn all the details about how Mr Trump tried to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election. Surveys show that being found guilty in the case, and the possibility of going to prison, could hurt someone’s chances in politics.

But Trump has a plan for that as well. Keep putting off the trial with as many requests and movements as you can, so that it doesn’t start until after the election on 5 November.

If he goes back to being president, he might tell his department to not pursue the cases against him, or if he’s found guilty, he might try to forgive himself.