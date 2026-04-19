Donald Trump warns of strikes on Iran infrastructure if talks fail



Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, stating the United States is prepared to target key infrastructure in Iran if no agreement is reached. A new round of talks is being arranged in Islamabad as the ceasefire deadline approaches.





Iranian officials, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, say negotiations remain far from a final deal, while Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran will not give up its nuclear rights.





With both sides holding firm, the situation is rapidly escalating and the window for diplomacy is closing.