DONATE K500 TO GET THIS CAMPAIGN T SHIRT – MWEWA



Aspiring Lusaka mayoral candidate and social media personality Chitambala Mwewa has launched the sale of special edition campaign T-shirts priced at K500 each ahead of the 2026 elections.





According to an announcement shared by Mwewa, only 200 limited-edition T-shirts have been made available for supporters. He stated that the shirts are being offered as a token of appreciation to individuals who donate K500 towards his campaign.





Supporters have been asked to send their contributions via mobile money to a number registered under “Chitambala Mwewa” and provide their names, addresses, and the narration “IWE DOBA APO” to facilitate delivery of the shirts.





Mwewa, who is contesting for the Lusaka mayoral position under the ruling UPND party, has continued to rally support on social media using campaign slogans and hashtags linked to his 2026 bid for office.