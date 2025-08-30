DON’T BE BITTER OR MALICIOUS: PRACTICE POLITICS OF INTEGRITY AND PROGRESS





Greetings Hon. Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP,



Yesterday, you posted claiming that there has been huge and unprecedented development in your constituency since 2021, and you specifically highlighted ongoing projects. This caught my interest, and I posed a very simple question: Where did you get the money for these projects? Unfortunately, instead of addressing the question, you chose to attack my character and pulsed unnecessary questions to me.





Today, you have provided a record of projects, which is indeed a commendable submission. However, Hon. Mpundu, honesty is key in leadership. You have repeatedly called President Hakainde Hichilema a failure, yet it is clear that much of the development you are showcasing has been made possible through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under his administration which your own government PF government lamentably failed to do.





There is no harm in acknowledging the truth: CDF has enabled you to deliver in Nkana. It does not take away from your efforts as an MP to also recognize the role of the UPND government in making resources available. By dismissing CDF as a “scam” on one hand, and then celebrating projects funded by the same mechanism on the other, you risk losing credibility before the very people you claim to represent.





Let us practice educative politics of integrity. As a nation, we make progress not by propaganda or personal attacks, but by appreciating what is working, pointing out what is not, and encouraging continuous improvement. That’s how public policy works.





It is encouraging to see Nkana benefiting from CDF, and I congratulate you for utilizing those funds effectively. But let us also give credit where it is due: the Hichilema administration has increased and prioritized CDF, making it possible for constituencies like Nkana to record such progress.





Hon. Mpundu, politics should not be about who shouts the loudest, but about who speaks the truth with integrity. That is the kind of politics Zambia needs.





You are aspiring to be President, yet you choose to lie in broad daylight. This is a contradiction. Be sincere and you will go far. That is why some of us, when President Hakainde Hichilema does something good and sensible, we give him credit and when he fails, we also point it out. For example, HH has stopped political killings, and we give him full credit for that, unlike under the PF government, which went as far as hiding killers like Shebby Chilekwa in the State House.





In Tonga we say “talumbi mubwa” indeed, it is good to know that Nkana has developed through CDF under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.





God bless you, and God bless Zambia.



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance & Human Rights Activist

Independent Aspiring MP – 2026