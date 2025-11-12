Don’t be cheated, ali na ndalama ni Hakainde, Liswaniso tells youths

UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has advised youths to be weary of people going to them in view of wooing their support saying only President Hakainde Hichilema has the financial muscle to support them as he did when he financed the party while in opposition.

And Liswaniso says UPND is playing with power.

He says some leaders are taking peanuts to young people with view of buying their support.

The youth chairman has cautioned youths to be weary of whom they listen to saying established UPND youth structures are there to communicate with them.

Liswaniso the UPND is playing with power thinking power is powder.

“We UPND are playing with power. Power is not powder. We need to protect President Hakainde Hichilema and the youths across the country, it is our duty,” Liswaniso said.

Liswaniso said this when he featured on Crown TV’s Spotlight program last night.

©️ TV Yatu November 11, 2025.