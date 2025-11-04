Don’t be fooled Zambians. President Hakainde Hichilema attended the inauguration in Tanzania for political benefits not economic.





Elijah Temboh writes;



I think SA has been strategic in terms of economic development including Zimbabwe to some extent. HH never attended inauguration in either of these countries because the leaders were democratically chosen. He didn’t go to Tanzania for economic development. They have one thing in common with the President of that country. Both learn from each other and impact the dictatorial way of governance.





A breakdown of African countries that benefit economically from Tanzania whose presidents didn’t want to entertain the dictator.





1. Kenya

– Trade partner: Kenya imports Tanzanian agricultural products and exports manufactured goods.

– Transport and logistics: Kenyan firms use Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam port for regional distribution, especially when Mombasa is congested.

– Tourism and services: Cross-border tourism and business services are growing between the two nations.





2. Uganda

– Access to Tanzanian ports: Uganda relies on Tanzania’s rail and road networks to access global markets via Dar es Salaam.

– Energy cooperation: Uganda benefits from joint oil pipeline projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).





3. Rwanda

– Transit and trade: Rwanda uses Tanzanian infrastructure for imports and exports, especially through the Central Corridor.

– Agricultural exchange: Rwanda imports Tanzanian food products and contributes to regional food security.





4. Zambia

– Mining exports: Zambia uses Tanzanian ports to export copper and other minerals.

– Shared infrastructure: The TAZARA Railway links Zambia to Tanzania, facilitating trade and movement.





5. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

– Port access: Eastern DRC depends on Tanzanian routes for trade.

– Regional integration: Tanzania’s economic strength supports EAC expansion, which includes DRC as a new member.





When you look at this, ask yourself how many opposition members has our president sent to jail and how many have pending cases? Also ask yourself how of those UPND members involved in criminal activities such as murder, insults, abductions, beating members of opposition are in jail. The answers will open your eyes.



Ukwali insoke takwafwile umuntu!!



Zambians let’s wake up!!