DONT BE SCARED TO SPEAK ABOUT INJUSTICES AND WRONG THINGS CURRENTLY HAPPENING IN THE COUNTRY – VICAR GENERAL FOR KASAMA ARCHDIOCE





Tuesday, 25th November, 2025



‘Be strong, don’t be scared to speak the truth, injustices and wrong things,’ Vicar General for Kasama Archdiocese, Very Reverend Father Rodgers Fikwamo, urged Priests and Catholic Christians of Kasama Archdiocese.





‘Reminding someone to fulfil what he promised you is NOT a case,’ he adds.



‘Ekelesha nangu bamutuke, bamusalule ala takapwe, nakuba ngabamutuka nokumusalula elyo awaminako,’ Very Reverend Father Rodgers Fikwamo.





Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Kasama, Very Reverend Father Rodgers Fikwamo said this through the Homily he delivered in the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist Parish this morning (Tuesday 24th November 2025).





This was during Tuesday morning Mass to welcome Parish Priests from all the thirty-five (35) Parishes and three (3) Sub-Parishes of Kasama Archdiocese who have come to attend a two-day Parish Priest’s meeting at Motomoto Pastoral Center.



EKELESHA KATOLIKA TAKALOBE – WAPE – AKAFIKAFYE NAKUMPELA YA CALO 🙏.



📸 and ✍️ Credit – Lutanda RADIO Station