DON’T BETRAY THE PEOPLE, DR. CHIRAMBO URGES OPPOSITION TO PRIORITIZE UNITY



Kitwe… Tuesday April 29, 2025 – Copperbelt Province Socialist Party (SP) Chairperson Brian Chirambo has issued a rallying call to opposition political parties, civil society organizations (CSOs), churches, and other key stakeholders to replicate national-level unity efforts at all grassroots structures, warning that the stakes are too high to allow individual ambitions to derail the momentum for change.



In a statement, Chirambo said the time for rhetorical solidarity is over, urging provincial, district, constituency, ward, and branch-level leadership to translate national opposition collaborations into tangible grassroots mobilization.



“As Socialist Party on the Copperbelt, we have begun these engagements with leaders of opposition political parties and CSOs at provincial level to actualize the unity that the people of Zambia have been calling for,” said Dr. Chirambo.



“Our people from all walks of life… have welcomed the idea of working together to remove the oppressive and failed government of the UPND in 2026.”



The call comes amid growing sentiment within the opposition that the current administration has failed to meet the basic needs of citizens, with Dr. Chirambo citing chronic unemployment, soaring poverty levels, drug shortages in health facilities, and persistent load shedding as clear indicators of failure.



“We must not betray the young mine worker whose salary can’t make ends meet, or the mother who cannot afford three meals a day,” Dr. Chirambo charged.



“These Zambians are counting on us to put our differences aside and unite.”



He further called on national opposition leaders to remain focused on the “bigger picture,” warning against selfish interests that could fracture a growing hope for an alternative government in 2026.



“There is hope among our people,” he said.



“This hope has made it easier for leaders of various political parties and civil organizations to engage and give solidarity to national leaders. We must match that pace at every level.”



Dr. Chirambo extended an open invitation to political and civil society groups across the Copperbelt who have not yet joined the ongoing provincial engagements to come forward and participate in a collective national rescue effort.



“When we are united, Zambia and Zambians will win,” he declared.