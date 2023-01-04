DON’T BLAME HICHILEMA FOR INCREASED ADULTERY IN ZAMBIA – MTONGA

…as Tayali says it’s difficult to keep a woman under President Hichilema’s administration

By Correspondent

UPND official based in the USA, George N Mtonga has urged Zambians not to blame President Hakainde Hichilema for the increase in adultery.

Mtonga who is an ardent supporter and defender of President Hichilema says the UPND is doing well.

He says it should not be shocking for people to plot the removal of President Hichilema because that is what politics are.

“I don’t know why it’s shocking that Tayali says his main focus is to remove President Hakainde Hichilema. That’s what politics is… others will be focused on showing your deficiencies so they can get the job. It’s not treason, its not a crime etc. Anyone can say they want HH removed and that is perfectly fine. What I don’t agree with is blaming HH for an increase in adultery,” posted on his official Facebook page.

Mtonga tabulates what he thought would enhance the achievements of the UPND and President Hichilema in government.

“UPND is doing well with the decentralization process. The question is this… would it further encourage decentralization if you set up a federal system. With provincial governors and provincial legislations; elected per district?

1. Each province would have a provincial budget, 2. Each province would have a governor, 3. Certain works that are currently with the central government can be decentralized to provincial level, 4. Provincial politics can help discuss and address issues purely concerning that province, (and) 5. Provincial tax collection,” he said.

He said decentralization would help address corruption considering that a central governance system, money moves in so many tiers by the time it gets to the grassroots its less than how it started.”

Mtonga was reacting to EEP leader Chilufya Tayali who said his focus now was to remove President Hichilema from power because it has become difficult to keep a woman or a wife home.

Tayali said Zambia was experiencing high numbers of adultery because men were failing to provide as a result of the difficulty times President Hichilema has brought.

He said he has decided to send his wife away to her home country in Ethiopia so that he can concentrate on fighting for Zambians.