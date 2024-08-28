DON’T CORRECT US BY SHOUTING AT US IN NEWSPAPERS, SOCIAL MEDIA, HICHILEMA TELLS CATHOLIC BISHOPS
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has told Catholic Bishops to correct Government in a civil way instead of running to newspapers and social media when the Government makes mistakes.
Officiating at the Association of Zambia Diocesan Catholic Clergy conference in Kabwe yesterday, President Hichilema stated that his Government has no problem with being corrected when it makes mistakes as it is the right thing to do.
“When we make mistakes, correct us because it’s the right thing to do but don’t correct us by shouting at us in the newspapers and on social media. Interact with the nearest public sector worker close to you, pass the message,” he reiterated.
The Head of State went on to reveal that his Government has never been against the Catholic Church, contrary to what has been portrayed in the media.
He shared that most of his cabinet ministers are actually devoted Catholics whom he rightfully appointed.
“Catholics should help us in meeting the needs of the people. We value this role which the church plays. Partner with us, we are not competitors, we serve the same community.
This President’s cabinet, majority of them are Catholics. This man, Minister of Home Affairs, this man, Minister of Technology and Science, another man who is not here, Minister of Defence, they are all ex Mukasa seminary so we call them in our cabinet.”
“Secretary to the cabinet, Kangwa is Catholic Deputy Secretary to the cabinet economics, Siyakalenge is Catholic, Deputy Secretary to the cabinet administration Oliver is a Catholic. How can there be a message that the UPND Government is against the Catholic Church?
So you think I wasn’t aware that they are Catholic? This thing of the UPND being against Catholic is an imagination. I’m Adventist myself, I have nothing against the Catholic Church. I read a lot, I check social media I hear what people say all our churches are cherished,” said President Hichilema.
He further assured the church that his government will deal with any form of unruly cadreism, irrespective of one’s political affiliation.
He called on the Catholic Church to utilise the Constituency Development Fund (CDF ) to improve the livelihoods of the people.
Kalemba
Now he is calling the Catholic bishops uncivilised.
Why does he like confrontation?
The problem is that Hakainde does not listen to advice. That is why we have resorted to unconventional tactics.
Vote wisely in 2026.
If this man had mature, intelligent wisdom advisors, he wouldn’t even confront the Catholic in the manner he did in Kabwe, past presidents when they had issues with the Church especially the Catholic, they used to use those who are Catholics as proxy to make connections with the Church to gather information and make connections with the Catholic community to help heal the problem or misunderstandings. KK , Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Ruphia Bwenzani, Sata, Lungu have their own issues but resolved in a manner which showed maturity.
HH handlers are really something else , this is an honest free advice, from super KK to Lungu no one has fought the Catholic Church and survived their presidency. Catholic has the mightiest influence, intelligence, power, massive followers with much influence in areas where the UPND has little or no influence at all. Wait when the election campaigns start and see who will be begging the Catholic Church and its followers.
The church will only preach on Sunday and the impact will be greater than campaigning for three or fiver years. HH please humble yourself before the Catholic, it’s very easy to feel that since the institutions like ECZ, Zambia police, ZAF, Judiciary, ZNS, Zambia Army ,parliament,DPP, ACC, DEC and attorney general are captured , the path to another term is sealed this is far fetched as there are a number of people who may pretend are with the scheme but are getting the database and keeping till when they are free to share information.
HH must realise he needs advisors from different parties if the country and one religion as they are not able to give him different ideas, advice or guidance. All these surrogacy have similar mentality, feelings, thoughts and unseen fears of if you humble yourself you are weak which is the opposite. Vernon Mwanga, has broad knowledge and experience why not consult him if you don’t trust people like Archbishop Mpundu who defended and spoke your behalf risking his well being, from PF . You recall him being accused by PF being your sympathiser, they called him Names, insults and threats against him were made even prof Nkandu Luo, made most shocking comments which of all the people Mumbi Phiri warned fighting the Catholic will cost us elections. This has come to pass.