DON’T CORRECT US BY SHOUTING AT US IN NEWSPAPERS, SOCIAL MEDIA, HICHILEMA TELLS CATHOLIC BISHOPS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has told Catholic Bishops to correct Government in a civil way instead of running to newspapers and social media when the Government makes mistakes.

Officiating at the Association of Zambia Diocesan Catholic Clergy conference in Kabwe yesterday, President Hichilema stated that his Government has no problem with being corrected when it makes mistakes as it is the right thing to do.

“When we make mistakes, correct us because it’s the right thing to do but don’t correct us by shouting at us in the newspapers and on social media. Interact with the nearest public sector worker close to you, pass the message,” he reiterated.

The Head of State went on to reveal that his Government has never been against the Catholic Church, contrary to what has been portrayed in the media.

He shared that most of his cabinet ministers are actually devoted Catholics whom he rightfully appointed.

“Catholics should help us in meeting the needs of the people. We value this role which the church plays. Partner with us, we are not competitors, we serve the same community.

This President’s cabinet, majority of them are Catholics. This man, Minister of Home Affairs, this man, Minister of Technology and Science, another man who is not here, Minister of Defence, they are all ex Mukasa seminary so we call them in our cabinet.”

“Secretary to the cabinet, Kangwa is Catholic Deputy Secretary to the cabinet economics, Siyakalenge is Catholic, Deputy Secretary to the cabinet administration Oliver is a Catholic. How can there be a message that the UPND Government is against the Catholic Church?

So you think I wasn’t aware that they are Catholic? This thing of the UPND being against Catholic is an imagination. I’m Adventist myself, I have nothing against the Catholic Church. I read a lot, I check social media I hear what people say all our churches are cherished,” said President Hichilema.

He further assured the church that his government will deal with any form of unruly cadreism, irrespective of one’s political affiliation.

He called on the Catholic Church to utilise the Constituency Development Fund (CDF ) to improve the livelihoods of the people.

