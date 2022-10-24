Don’t cry, enjoy being in opposition – Nalumango

By Fanny KALONDA

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has urged opposition parties not to cry but learn from the UPND that was in opposition for 23 years.



During the Vice-President’s Question Time in parliament yesterday, she urged the opposition to focus on delivering credible checks and balances to the UPND which she said would be in power for the next 50 years.



She was responding to Gwembe UPND member of parliament Tyson Simuzingili who wanted to know the advice she would give to the opposition who he referred to as crybabies.



“My question your honour, having weathered the storm for 23 years in opposition, what advice do you have for our colleagues who are crybabies because they are failing to get the candidates…Your honour, what is your advice to our disorganised opposition parties?” asked Simuzingili.



Vice-President Nalumango said there was no permanent position in the House stressing that when given an opportunity leaders must do things right.



“Let me join him in one thing, this time and I think I am right Madam Speaker to congratulate the people of Gwembe and the UPND for going through unopposed [in local authority by-elections]. Here I join in to congratulate them and we congratulate you honourable member for working very hard. What advice do I give to the opposition? I would say don’t cry. Learn from the UPND which was in opposition for 23 years and they will give this very sincere advice. Listen to me colleagues, when you are in government do things right. Because there is no permanent position in this House. I think that’s why you start imagining things, the things you did that others are also doing them,” said Vice-President Nalumango. “What am saying is that you are in governance. You have been given the opportunity by the Zambian people. Do it well like we are trying to do it well. One day after 50 years when we sit there (opposition side in parliament), we would have set a very good precedence and learn to be in opposition. Some of them have never been in opposition and for me I do understand because one time I sat here without having been in opposition. So this is a learning curve colleagues. You are not abandoned, you are part of governance except you are in opposition. Take that position strongly, calmly and enjoy being in opposition. To give correct checks and balances, that is your role for the next 50 years.”