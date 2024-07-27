Don’t Develop Two Systems to Apply to the Same Citizens, Says Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya

…as he challenges the President to name the ministers in his government that are under investigation by the ACC…

Lusaka, 26th July, 2024

Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has voiced strong criticism against perceived double standards in the handling of public officials accused of misconduct.

Speaking at a press conference, Hon. Kafwaya urged the government and investigative bodies to uphold uniformity and fairness in their operations.

Hon. Kafwaya’s remarks came in the wake of several high-profile incidents involving the arrest and detention of civil servants and the Auditor General, alongside the resignation of a prominent Director General.

He pointed out inconsistencies in how different individuals are treated, particularly criticizing the selective application of the law on citizens.

“The DG resigns, the board is dissolved, and a management letter released by auditors is ignored. You harassed auditors and arrested the Auditor General along with several civil servants over allowances. Some of them have been secretly released and are back at the Ministry of Finance, while others remain detained,” Hon. Kafwaya stated. “This selective justice is not governance. It’s segregation of the highest order. All people must be subjected to the same rules.”

Hon. Kafwaya also called out the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for their lack of transparency.

He challenged the ACC to disclose the names of ministers currently under investigation and the specific allegations against them.

“ACC, you are investigating ministers but have not mentioned who those ministers are, claiming it’s to protect their integrity. What integrity is there when you are appearing at ACC? Why were you writing letters if you are concerned about integrity?” Hon. Kafwaya questioned. “Even the health worker’s case was announced. Why is there a double standard for those arrested over allowances? Don’t develop two systems for the same citizens. This is causing anarchy in the nation.”

Hon. Kafwaya’s impassioned plea underscores the necessity for a just and consistent approach in dealing with all public officials, regardless of their position. He emphasized that maintaining public trust requires equal application of the law and transparency in government operations.

“I challenge the ACC to name the ministers and the offences they are facing. If the ACC fails to do so, let the President name them. These are public workers, and the public deserves to know. We need to ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law,” Kafwaya concluded.